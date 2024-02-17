UP: In PM’s Constituency Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi Highlights Atmosphere Of 'Hatred & Fear' In Country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Ajai Rai during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ | PTI

As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra journeyed through the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, the Congress leader addressed a crowd gathered at Gadaulia, highlighting the prevailing atmosphere of fear and intimidation where truth often remains veiled.

"Today, we witness an environment of hatred and fear gripping our nation. The reasons behind this are apparent to everyone," stated Gandhi during his address on Saturday.

Rahul's Yatra, marking the second day of his visit to this politically significant state, reached Varanasi amidst fervor. The journey commenced with Gandhi paying homage at Baba Vishwanath's Temple before embarking on his Yatra.

Significantly, this marks the maiden instance of a Congress leader traversing the Rath Yatra route from Godaulia. Remarkably, neither Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, nor Rajiv Gandhi ventured on this political path through Banaras.

Banaras holds significant place in Congress' tapestry: Rahul

Addressing the people during the Nyay Yatra in Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi reflected on the deep-rooted connection between the Congress and Varanasi, spanning generations.

"The enduring bond between Congress and Varanasi echoes through the ages. From the revered visits of the nation's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru to the historic pilgrimage of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Banaras holds a significant place in our political and cultural tapestry," remarked Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul leads roadshow, offers prayers at Kashi temple

Rahul led a 12-kilometer-long roadshow in Kashi, offered prayers at Vishwanath Dham, and addressed public concerns regarding GST and inflation at the Godaulia intersection. He also partook in a community lunch in Kurona village, accompanied by several leaders including senior figure Jairam Ramesh and Congress State President Ajay Rai.

Last night, in Chandauli, Rahul engaged with a delegation of 25 professors and students from BHU, expressing his concern over the recent IIT-BHU gangrape case.

BJP leaders wash Naya Yatra route with ganga Jal

Following the departure of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, BJP workers purportedly washed the Nandi square of Godaulia with 51 liters of Ganga water. Activists claimed that Rahul Gandhi had desecrated the intersection and, being a meat-eater with no belief in Sanatan, it required purification. BJP flags were prominently displayed during this cleansing ritual.

Rahul's Visit to Wayanad

While initially slated to visit Bhadohi after Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi's itinerary has been altered, with him abruptly journeying to Wayanad.

Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh announced Rahul Gandhi's visit to Wayanad via the social media platform X, adding that the return journey will commence from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.