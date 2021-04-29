UP IAS Association Chairman Deepak Trivedi succumbs to COVID-19 a day before his retirement

Lucknow: A day before his retirement, Chairman of the Revenue Board and UP IAS Officers’ Association, Deepak Trivedi, succumbed to coronavirus on Thursday morning at the SGPGIMS.

A 1985 batch bureaucrat, Trivedi was the senior-most IAS Officer in the UP cadre, having the largest contingent in the country. Trivedi was tested positive about a fortnight ago. He was admitted to the SGPGIMS after he developed respiratory trouble and severe lung infection.

Unfortunately, he had to wait for several hours before being admitted to the SGPGIMS as no ambulance was available. It was after the intervention of several senior bureaucrats an Ambulance was sent to his home to rush him to SGPGIMS. Trivedi was to retire on April 30, 2021.

He remained in the SGPGIMS for several days. His condition deteriorated further in the last two days and he breathed his last on Thursday morning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the UP IAS Association have condoled the death of an upright and honest officer. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to his family members.

Trivedi was tested positive with about a dozen other IAS officers on April 14, including the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister S.P. Goyal and three other IAS officers of CM’s Secretariat. A day later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tested positive and went under home isolation.

Three BJP sitting MLAs also succumbed to the deadly virus in the last one week. They included Suresh Srivastava from Lucknow West, Ramesh Chandra Diwakar from Auraiya and Kesar Singh Gangwar from Bareilly. The Lucknow MP Kaushal Kishore’s brother also succumbed to coronavirus.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma is also admitted at the SGPGIMS along with his wife Dr Jaishree Sharma after testing positive. Both had developed chest infections and breathing troubles and are being treated at the SGPGIMS.