UP Horror: Woman Set Ablaze For Asking Shopkeeper To Return Her Money In Mainpuri; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

Screengrab from the video | X/@forpolicereform

In Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, a shocking incident was reported on Saturday afternoon. Deepa, a local resident of Kakan village in Kotwali city, visited a mobile shop in the same village to settle a financial dispute. The shopkeeper reportedly owed Deepa Rs 80,000, which led to a heated argument between the two.

The situation quickly escalated, drawing the attention of nearby residents who were alarmed by Deepa's screams. According to media reports, the young man who owed Deepa money sprayed petrol on her and set her on fire in the middle of the street. Chaotic scene followed as bystanders rushed to extinguish the flames and rushed Deepa to the nearest hospital.

TW: The visuals in the video might be disturbing for some viewers. Viewers discretion is advised

In the video,grievously injured Deepa accused the shopkeeper of attempting to kill her by setting her on fire over the money dispute.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, but the shopkeeper had already fled.

Deepa, who sustained severe injuries, was referred from the district hospital to a higher medical center for advanced treatment. Doctors reported that she suffered 70-80 percent burns.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to nab the accused shopkeeper, who is on run.