 Nashik: Elderly Man Set on Fire by Family Over Ancestral Well Dispute in Niphad, Dies from Severe Burns
Nashik: Elderly Man Set on Fire by Family Over Ancestral Well Dispute in Niphad, Dies from Severe Burns

A case has been registered in Niphad police station in this regard. According to the information provided by the police, the name of the seriously burnt old man is Kacheshwar Mahadu Nagare.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Nashik: Elderly Man Set on Fire by Family Over Ancestral Well Dispute in Niphad, Dies from Severe Burns | Representative Image

An unfortunate incident took place at Thirdi Sarole in the Niphad taluka where an 80-year-old man was set on fire by his family members after a dispute over the ancestral well or Barav. In this incident, the old man suffered 95 per cent burns and died while undergoing treatment in district hospital.

A case has been registered in Niphad police station in this regard. According to the information provided by the police, the name of the seriously burnt old man is Kacheshwar Mahadu Nagare. There is a dispute between the Nagre brothers in Thirdi Sarole over a well owned by their father. The incident happened when the elderly Kacheshwar Nagare was cleaning near his farm house on Tuesday (9). Taking advantage of the fact that the family of Kacheshwar Nagre was in the house, his brother and two nephews, who suddenly came with a can of diesel in their hands, poured diesel on Kacheshwar's body and set him on fire.

Shocked with the incident Kacheshwar ran around and tried to extinguish the fire. The family members rushed out of the house on hearing the father's screams, but before that, the suspicious Nagare family members had dispersed. In this incident, Kacheshwar Nagre got severe burns and his son Hanumant Nagre immediately admitted him to the district hospital. But, he died while undergoing treatment.

