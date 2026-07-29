UP Horror: Woman Allegedly Strangles 3-Year-Old Son As His Crying Interrupts Call With Boyfriend; Confesses To Husband A Month Later

In a chilling incident from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, a woman has been booked for allegedly strangling her three-year-old son to death, with the case surfacing nearly a month after the child's funeral. The incident, which occurred in Chauli village under the Baldev police station limits, came to light only after the accused allegedly confessed the truth to her husband.

According to Mathura Police, a PCR call was received through Dial 112 at around 7:30 pm on July 27. The caller, Govind Gupta, informed police that his brother's wife had allegedly strangled her three-year-old child.

Child Declared Dead, Last Rites Performed Before Truth Surfaced

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the incident had actually taken place on June 28, 2026. According to officials, the child, Madhav, was playing and creating a disturbance when his mother, identified as Ruchi Gupta, allegedly tried to stop him.

Police said that while scolding and allegedly beating the child, she pressed his neck, causing his death. She later told her husband that the child was not waking up and appeared to be asleep. The father rushed the boy to SIMS Hospital and later to another medical facility, where doctors declared him dead.

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Unaware of the alleged circumstances surrounding the death, the family performed the child's last rites.

Confession To Husband Leads To FIR

The case took a dramatic turn nearly a month later when Ruchi Gupta allegedly confessed to her husband that the child's death had occurred after she pressed his neck.

Following the alleged confession, the family approached Baldev Police Station and lodged a written complaint against her. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law and launched an investigation.

Police Probe Underway

Mathura Police said officers immediately reached the village after receiving the complaint and conducted a spot inspection. Officials have initiated legal proceedings and are investigating all aspects of the case.

While the police statement describes the child's death as occurring after the mother allegedly pressed his neck while trying to stop him, investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have not ruled on whether the death was accidental or intentional, and the exact cause will be determined during the course of the investigation.

The shocking case has sparked outrage in the area, with many residents demanding strict action against the accused.