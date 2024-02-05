 UP : Half-Burnt Body Of Young Woman Found Near Roadside In Meerut’s Bhawanpur; Visuals Surface
The police are finding out who murdered the girl and the motive behind it. Meanwhile, reports suggest that it could be a matter of honor killing.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
In a horrific incident, a half-burnt body of a young woman was found near a roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday. As soon as villagers saw the dead body, they informed local police officers. Upon arrival, the police took the body in custody, sent it for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.

As per reports, it has been said that there was an attempt to destroy the evidence of the crime by first murdering the girl and then burning it beside Aurangabad Road in Chhilora village. Currently, the police are trying to identify the girl by scanning nearby CCTV cameras and by asking locals whether anyone saw anything. Police also took samples from the area around the body and sent it for forensic. 

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic content)

What  makes the matter intriguing is a red colored wristband tied on one hand of the dead body. Police are trying to ascertain its significance in solving the crime. By looking at the corpse, it has been said that the woman must be young. At the time of the murder, she was wearing blue jeans and a red top. The police are also finding out who murdered the girl and the motive behind it. Meanwhile, reports suggest that it could be a matter of honor killing.

