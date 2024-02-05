UP : Half-Burnt Body Of Young Woman Found Near Roadside In Meerut’s Bhawanpur; Visuals Surface

X

In a horrific incident, a half-burnt body of a young woman was found near a roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday. As soon as villagers saw the dead body, they informed local police officers. Upon arrival, the police took the body in custody, sent it for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.

As per reports, it has been said that there was an attempt to destroy the evidence of the crime by first murdering the girl and then burning it beside Aurangabad Road in Chhilora village. Currently, the police are trying to identify the girl by scanning nearby CCTV cameras and by asking locals whether anyone saw anything. Police also took samples from the area around the body and sent it for forensic.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic content)

उपले लगाकर फूंक दी लड़की की लाश.. ऑनर किलिंग की आशंका..



UP : मेरठ के भावनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव के छीलोरा औरंगाबाद मार्ग पर लगभग 19 साल की एक युवती का अधजला शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। सुबह के समय खेतों पर जा रहे किसानों ने सूचना @meerutpolice पुलिस को दी। सूचना पर थाना पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/Tdm6fwx7W7 — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) February 5, 2024

What makes the matter intriguing is a red colored wristband tied on one hand of the dead body. Police are trying to ascertain its significance in solving the crime. By looking at the corpse, it has been said that the woman must be young. At the time of the murder, she was wearing blue jeans and a red top. The police are also finding out who murdered the girl and the motive behind it. Meanwhile, reports suggest that it could be a matter of honor killing.

SP Dehat Kamlesh Bahadur Singh in a statement to media said that the half-burnt body of the girl was found in a dung heap on the roadside. The body has been sent for the post mortem. The dead body is being identified and CCTV cameras of the area are being checked.