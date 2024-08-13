 UP Horror! Govt Employee First Molests 6-Yr-Old Girl, Then Rapes A Goat In Bulandshahr; Police Arrest Accused After Videos Surface
UP Horror! Govt Employee First Molests 6-Yr-Old Girl, Then Rapes A Goat In Bulandshahr; Police Arrest Accused After Videos Surface

A government employee raped a goat after sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Tuesday.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
In a disturbing incident, a man sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl at her home and then, when he “did not feel satisfied”, raped a goat in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Tuesday. 

As per reports, the accused, identified as 50-year-old Gajendra Singh, a government employee working as ADO, has been arrested.

Singh had gone to the house of his acquaintance where he found the girl alone and assaulted her. When he was not satisfied with that, he raped a goat tied to a pillar in the house. 

In the purported videos of the incident posted on X, Singh is seen lying on a coat and asking the girl to touch his private part. He can also be seen kissing the girl. In another video, the accused can be seen sexually assaulting the goat.

Watch the videos here:

Reacting to the videos, Ahmadgarh Police in a statement to the media said that the accused, a resident of Saharanpur and posted as Assistant Development Officer in Shikarpur block, has been arrested for molesting a 6-year-old girl and, then having unnatural sex with a goat. Police said that the video was made by a person living next door. 

“A shameful incident has come to light from Bulandshahar. A person named "Gajendra Singh" made a 6 year old innocent girl a victim of his lust, after that he also had unnatural sex with a goat...Originally a resident of Saharanpur, "Gajendra Singh" is posted as Assistant Development Officer (ADO Panchayat) in Shikarpur block,” said the police in a video statement.

Six held under Gangsters Act for Noida student's kidnap, murder

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, six men accused of kidnapping and murdering a private university student in this Uttar Pradesh district were arrested under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, police said on Tuesday.

Dadri SHO Sujeet Upadhyay said accused Rachit Nagar, Sushant, Sumit, Shivam, Shashikant and Shubham Chaudhary were arrested under the law on Monday.

The accused had allegedly kidnapped Yash Mittal, a student of Bennett University in Dadri, in February and took him to Gajraula in Amroha district where they murdered him.

On February 27, Pradeep Mittal lodged a report at Dadri police station that the accused had kidnapped his son Yash Mittal and demanded a ransom of Rs 6 crore.

article-image

The police arrested some people and recovered the student's body based on their information.

The accused had called Yash Mittal on the pretext of a party and took him to Gajraula where they drank together, a police officer said. 

After a quarrel, the accused allegedly strangled Yash Mittal to death and buried his body in a pit. His body was recovered from the farm of Hrithik, an accused in the case, the officer added.

