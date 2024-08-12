UP: 70-Yr-Old Muslim Cleric Caught On Video Trying To Rape Minor At His Kanpur Home, Caught But Later Escapes; Manhunt On

Kanpur: A disturbing incident has come to light from UP's Kanpur where a 70-year-old cleric was caught red-handed while attempting to rape a 7-year-old girl in the Maqbara locality. The incident reportedly took place on Friday, August 9, when he lured the child for a chocolate and took her to his home. However, the child was saved before the elderly cleric could cause harm to her.

What Happened Exactly?

According to a report by ABP news, the accused, Maulana Mukhtar, who lives in the Maqbara area, first lured a seven-year-old innocent girl living in the neighbourhood with toffees and chocolates, took her to his house on some pretext and there he attempted the inhumane act.

The cleric started trying to rape the girl, but a person saw the cleric going home with the girl and he followed him on the basis of suspicion, when he saw the scene inside from a window of the room, the onlooker was also shocked.

Horrifying Act Caught On Cam

He swiftly recorded the dirty act of the accused on his mobile camera and called all the people of the area and exposed his dirty game. The people of the locality caught him red handed in naked condition and also thrashed him. The police was informed immediately.

The cleric was by the time pleading to the locals to let him go, also that they should suppress the matter and pacify it, but the girl's relatives raised their voice against him and informed the cops. By the time the police reached the spot, the accused escaped through the back door of his house.

According to the report quoting locals, it is believed that the cleric has done such act with some other children of the area as well, but every time this matter was suppressed. He was reportedly feared in the area and some people used to keep quiet keeping his position in mind.

थाना ग्वालटोली अन्तर्गत 70 वर्षीय मौलाना मुख्तार द्वारा नाबालिक बच्ची के साथ गलत काम करने के प्रयास के प्रकरण में थाना स्थानीय पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है एवं मेडीकल कराया जा रहा है। आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी हेतु टीमें बनाई गई है। उक्त प्रकरण में अपर पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/foPDD2kK3i — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) August 9, 2024

Manhunt Launched To Nab Absconding Accused

The police and officers who reached the spot formed several teams and started looking for the absconding cleric. The statement of the minor victim and his family was recorded amd the medical examination was conducted. ACP Colonelganj Mahesh Kumar said that the accused cleric will not be spared. Such incidents give a wrong message to the society. A case has been registered against the accused and he will be arrested very soon.