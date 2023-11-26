UP Horror: Blood-Soaked Body Of 24-Year-Old MBBS Student Found In Kanpur's Rama Medical College Basement; Police Launch Investigation

In a shocking discovery at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a third-year MBBS student's blood-soaked body was found on Sunday morning. The student has been identified as 24-year-old Sahil Saraswat.

A security guard at the college discovered Saraswat's body in the Rama Medical College basement at about 6:30 am, following which the police were alerted. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The blood-soaked body of an MBBS student was found in the basement of Rama Medical College, Kanpur. Police officers are on the spot.@kanpurnagarpol#Kanpur #Up #UttarPradesh #india pic.twitter.com/msdaNgDgPz — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 26, 2023

Authorities are exploring possibility of foul play

Joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari confirmed that the authorities are exploring the possibility of foul play. According to reports, initial observation by forensic team found that Saraswat suffered injuries inflicted from a sharp weapon. A broken alcohol bottle and a box of cigarettes were found in the basement, Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported.

Sahil was known to be studious

BK Prasad, the principal of Rama Medical College, stressed that Sahil had a good reputation as a student in the college, where the atmosphere on campus was calm until Saturday night. Sahil's death has shocked his friends and college mates, who said that he spent most of the time studying. Authorities have informed Sahil's father, Brijmohan Saraswat, of the tragic incident.

Police interrogates room partner

Sahil resided in room number 127 of the hostel with his room partner Amit. Police have been interrogating Amit and others.

Sahil celebrated his birthday only two days ago on November 24. Other students reportedly recounted that there they celebrated his birthday with much fervour.