 UP Horror: 6-Month-Old Baby Girl Raped By Neighbour In Sambhal; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Horror: 6-Month-Old Baby Girl Raped By Neighbour In Sambhal; Accused Arrested

UP Horror: 6-Month-Old Baby Girl Raped By Neighbour In Sambhal; Accused Arrested

After some time, the mother heard her baby crying loudly and rushed to Sanjeev's house where she found her daughter lying naked and bleeding.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Sambhal, September 10: In a horrific incident, a six-month-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 20-year-old neighbour in a village in the Bahjoi area of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The survivor's mother, who lives in Badaun, had come to meet her parents with her newborn daughter in Sambhal last week.

The accused is also a distant relative of the mother

Sanjeev, who is also a distant relative of the woman, came to meet the family and took her daughter to his house to play with her. After some time, the mother heard her baby crying loudly and rushed to Sanjeev's house where she found her daughter lying naked and bleeding. She shouted for help. Sanjeev was immediately caught and roughed up by the family and other people in the neighbourhood. He was handed over to the police.

The survivor was sent for treatment

Meanwhile, the survivor was sent for treatment. The child's condition is stable. Additional SP Shirish Chandra said, "We have arrested the accused and he has been booked under sections 376 (rape) of IPC along with sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused, who is unmarried and unemployed, has confessed to his crime and has been sent to the Sambhal district jail."

Read Also
UP: BJP Leader Masoom Raza Rahi Booked For Raping Dalit Girl & Killing Her Father In Maharajganj
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Allows Ganesha Puja On Govt Land In Durgapur

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court Allows Ganesha Puja On Govt Land In Durgapur

Fear Grips Bengaluru Airport After Heavy Smoke Emanates From Air India Aircraft

Fear Grips Bengaluru Airport After Heavy Smoke Emanates From Air India Aircraft

G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: PM Modi Hands Over Gavel Of Presidency To President Of Brazil Luiz...

G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: PM Modi Hands Over Gavel Of Presidency To President Of Brazil Luiz...

G20 Summit: Visuals Of Water-Logging At Bharat Mandapam Surface, PIB Calls It 'Exaggerated' Claim

G20 Summit: Visuals Of Water-Logging At Bharat Mandapam Surface, PIB Calls It 'Exaggerated' Claim

UP Horror: 6-Month-Old Baby Girl Raped By Neighbour In Sambhal; Accused Arrested

UP Horror: 6-Month-Old Baby Girl Raped By Neighbour In Sambhal; Accused Arrested