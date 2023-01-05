UP has received investment proposals of over ₹ 7.50 lakh ahead of global investors summit: CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath addressing a meeting of businessmen at Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel. | Twitter/YogiAdityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that so far his state has received investment proposals of more than ₹ 7.50 lakh crore during its roads shows spread over 14 countries in multiple sectors. This was mainly because of investor-friendly policies of his government, conducive law and order situation, and quality infrastructure, he said while addressing a high-power meeting of businessmen at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Thursday. The meeting was held in the run up to the Global Investors' Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

‘’UP has the potential, vision and immense possibilities. We are providing every necessary resource to investors in our state. Industry is welcome in Uttar Pradesh to take advantage of these possibilities,’’ he noted.

'Expect total investment proposals of ₹ 15 lakh crore'

U.P. government's industry secretary Arvind Kumar said the state expects total investment proposals of ₹ 15 lakh crore at the conclusion of the two-day summit.

According to the CM, in UP, which is the heartland state of India, there is practically every sector be it agriculture, food processing or dairy, start up, infrastructure development, defense production etc. CM said the scope for investment in UP was immense.

No issues for land acquisition in UP: Yogi

‘’The road to a $5 trillion economy passes through UP. Let's together build a new Uttar Pradesh of new India,’’ said Yogi Adityanath. He further stated that ‘’Everyone would be familiar with the firing incident in Bhatta-Parsaul for land acquisition, but today when we are building Asia's biggest airport on the same land, the land has been acquired for the fourth phase of this project without any problem. The farmers themselves are handing over the registry papers of their land by coming to the Chief Minister's residence. There is no dearth of land, which was the first requirement for industries. We have formed an anti land mafia task force and today we have a huge land bank ,’’ he observed.

He said the state government has done cluster-based development of MSME units required for big industrial projects. About 96 lakh MSME units are currently registered in UP.

Earlier in his interaction with bankers and financial institutions, Yogi Adityanath said, ‘’We have created such an atmosphere that today no goon can collect `tax' from any businessman or contractor in Uttar Pradesh. Even political donations cannot be taken forcibly.‘’ He urged businessmen to become partners in the development of the country's most populous state — Uttar Pradesh.

UP CM holds interaction with Bollywood representatives, leading businessmen

He revealed that the government has invited bids for the development of a film city of 1,000 acres. The last date for submission of bids is January 7. In this regard, the Chief Minister held interactions with representatives of Bollywood, including Subhash Ghai, Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

Yogi Adityanath also held one on one meetings with leading businessmen, including Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekharan, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ajay Piramal, Sajjan Jindal, Jinal Mehta, Anil Agarwal and Ashok Hinduja.