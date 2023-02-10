UP GIS 2023: Amidst name game, Ambani calls Lucknow As Laxman Nagri

Mukesh Ambani at UP GIS 2023 | ANI

Amidst the politics of renaming cities in Uttar Pradesh, the corporate giant Mukesh Ambani called Lucknow as Laxman Nagri during the inauguration of Global Investors Summit. This has added fuel to the demand of renaming the historical city Lucknow to Laxman Puri

Reliance Chairman, Mukesh Ambani who arrived in Lucknow to attend the inauguration of GIS on Friday called this city as the Laxman Nagri during his address in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ambani did not stop here and said that he is feeling blessed to come to Lucknow and UP which is the land of Lord Ram. 'I have come to the Punya Nagri (city of good deeds) which is Laxman’s Nagri (A city of Lord Laxman) for the second time’, said Mukesh Ambani in his address. He said `UP is the land of Lord Ram as well as of pious rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati’.

The gathering of ministers including the CM Yogi clapped and applauded Mukesh Ambani when he called Lucknow as Laxman Nagri.

A day before Mukesh Ambani’s comment on Lucknow city, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from neighboring Pratapgarh has written a letter to the UP CM Yogi and Prime Minister Modi demanding renaming of this city. The BJP MP has asked the CM & PM to rename Lucknow as Laxman Puri or Lakhan Puri. He said that this city was founded by Lord Laxman and existed with the name of Laxman Puri for a long until the Muslim rulers changed it. The BJP MP has also sent letters to the local MP and Defense Minister Rajnath in this regard. Besides, a copy of the letter has been sent to the President Droupadi Murmu.

On many previous occasions, the UP CM Yogi has been writing & addressing Lucknow as Laxman Puri or Nagri in his tweet and speeches. Since long BJP has been demanding renaming of Lucknow as Laxman Puri. Earlier the BJP Government in UP had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj. Demands have been raised by the BJP leaders and Hindu outfits to rename many more cities such as Gazipur to Vishwamitra Nagar.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)