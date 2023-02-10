e-Paper Get App
UP GIS 2023: Mukesh Ambani announced mega investment plan; to invest ₹75,000 cr, create 1 lakh jobs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
UP GIS 2023: Mukesh Ambani announced mega investment plan; to invest ₹75,000 cr, create 1 lakh jobs | Image: DD News (Representative)
Mukesh Ambani announced mega investment plans for Uttar Pradesh at the Global Investors Summit 2023.

"Now is the time for all our enterprises to step up on the accelerator. Because Udyog and Sahayog always must go hand in hand", said Mukesh Ambani at the summit.

"Uttar Pradesh Bharat ka Uttam Pradesh ban kar ubhar raha hai", he added.

The key takeaways:

~ Reliance Jio to complete 5G rollout to cover every town, village in Uttar Pradesh by Dec 2023.

~ Reliance Retail will, going forward, increase sourcing from UP by many folds.

~ Will set up 10 GW renewable energy capacity in the State, start a bio-energy business

~ The Ambani Group plans to invest an additional Rs 75,000 crore in UP and to create 1 lakh more jobs.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi says, 'UP is now known for its good...
article-image

