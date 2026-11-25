A woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for allegedly poisoning her husband by mixing lead in his food over an extended period. The arrest came after her husband approached the police with medical reports showing abnormally high levels of lead in his blood.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the accused, identified as Renu Bhatnagar, allegedly conspired to kill her husband, transport businessman Sushil Bhatnagar, and their son. During questioning, she reportedly confessed that her husband owned a travel agency worth around Rs 6 crore and had a life insurance policy worth Rs 2 crore. She allegedly wanted to take control of his assets and insurance money.

Medical tests reveal lead poisoning

ACP (Indirapuram) Suryabali Maurya said the couple had been having frequent disputes. Around two months ago, Sushil was hospitalised after his health deteriorated. Medical tests revealed unusually high levels of lead in his blood, and subsequent tests confirmed the findings.

Doctors reportedly became suspicious after learning that the accused woman's family was involved in the jewellery business, where lead is used. They alerted Sushil about the possibility of poisoning.

Husband lodges complaint against wife

After living separately from his wife for nearly a month, Sushil underwent another medical examination, which showed a decline in lead levels. He subsequently lodged a police complaint against his wife, mother-in-law Lata Saxena, brother-in-law Ravi Saxena, brother-in-law Sushil Girdhar and the alleged associate, Bablu.

Sushil also claimed that his children told him their mother used to spray something into their food. He further alleged that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship, which frequently led to arguments.

Police registered a case on Tuesday and arrested Renu. Further investigation is underway.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!