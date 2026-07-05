Delhi: Woman Beaten To Death By Husband Over Phone Suspicion; Man Dies After Consuming Poison | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, July 5: A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Delhi’s Tilangpur Kotla village after he suspected her of speaking to someone on the phone. Later, the man consumed poison and also died, police said.

According to police, the accused assaulted his wife with a battery. He then consumed aluminium phosphide tablets and later informed his sister about the incident.

Both were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The victim was declared “brought dead” by doctors, while the accused also died during treatment.

"The post-mortem of both the victim and the accused have been conducted, and the bodies have been handed over to the family for cremation," a senior police officer said on Saturday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sister of the accused says, "The situation was that my elder brother and sister-in-law lived separately, while my mother and younger brother lived here... He (accused) explained that she (victim) was talking on the phone; I caught her at it... After few days my… https://t.co/AR02hMTBFW pic.twitter.com/23ERWQ5kGt — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026

An FIR has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at PS Ranhola. Investigation is underway, Delhi Police said.

Recounting the incident, the sister of the accused claimed that the couple lived separately and that the incident may have been triggered by a dispute.

"The situation was that my elder brother and sister-in-law lived separately, while my mother and younger brother lived here. He (accused) explained that she (victim) was talking on the phone; I caught her at it," she told ANI.

She further added, "After a few days, my brother came home and said that he had taken poison. Then he told us that he had killed his wife. By the time we checked my sister-in-law, she was dead."

The police are currently investigating the case, and further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Delhi’s Karkardooma area following a domestic dispute, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Meena said on Monday that Anand Vihar Police Station received information on the morning of June 28 about a woman lying in a pool of blood.

"On the morning of June 28, the Anand Vihar police station received a call reporting the discovery of a woman lying in a pool of blood. Upon reaching the scene and questioning the family members, we came to know about her husband, Anuj Joshi," Meena said.

According to the police, the accused told investigators that he lived in Lucknow, where he ran a roadside cart, while his wife had started working as a domestic help in Noida without his consent, leading to a dispute between them.

"Upon questioning him, he told us that he lived in Lucknow, where he ran a street-side cart. He told us that his wife, without his permission, started working as a maid in Noida. A dispute had also been going on between them," the DCP said.

Police said the accused came to Delhi and went to the place where his wife had been living with her sister-in-law. During a conversation, he allegedly attacked her with a knife.

"He came here and went to the place where his wife had been living with her sister-in-law. While conversing with his wife, he injured her with a knife. When the police came, he was brought under control," Meena said.

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The DCP said the accused has no previous criminal record.

"The accused doesn't have any cases against him. He has five children in total--three with the deceased and two from his first marriage," he added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)