UP: Family Of 26-Yr-Old Woman, Who Died Of Suicide, Burns Down Her Marital Home In Prayagraj; In-Laws Killed In Blaze

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Mutthiganj, family members of a woman who ended her life at her marital home set the house ablaze, with the in-laws and others still inside. The shocking act killed the woman's father-in-law and mother-in-law, while five others were rescued safely by the police.

According to reports, 26-year-old Anshika Kesarwani was mistreated by her in-laws. Her family received a call on Monday night from her in-laws, informing them of her death. When her relatives arrived at her in-laws house in Mutthiganj, they found her lifeless body in a room. Following this, the family members alleged the in-laws of foul play.

Warning: Disturbing visuals



Following death of a woman, house of her in-laws was set on fire allegedly by the deceased's family member in UP's Prayagraj. Woman's father and mother-in-law were charred to death. Incident happened last night in Mutthiganj area in the district. pic.twitter.com/noGiS6Q3G4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 19, 2024

During the chaos, someone reportedly went to the basement and started the fire. It blaze quickly spread to other parts of the house, trapping people.

A video of the house on fire was circulated on social media on Tuesday. The house was engulfed in huge flames.

The police arrived at the scene and managed to rescue five people from the burning house. After the flames were doused, authorities went recovered two bodies. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the bodies were of Anshika's father-in-law and mother-in-law. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem.