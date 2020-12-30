UP 'epicentre of politics of hate’: 104 ex-IAS officers write to Yogi Adityanath over ‘love jihad’ law

In a strongly-worded letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 104 former IAS officers urged him to withdraw the controversial anti-conversion ordinance, reported NDTV. The ex-bureaucrats said that the state's new ordinance against religious conversions has turned the state into “the epicentre of politics of hate, division, and bigotry”.

According to the report, the former civil servants, including former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao, and former Adviser to the Prime Minister TKA Nair, have demanded that the "illegal ordinance be withdrawn forthwith".

The ex-bureaucrats also said that all politicians of the state, including the Chief Minister, need to “re-educate” themselves about the provisions of the Constitution which he and other lawmakers “have sworn to uphold”, reported NDTV.

The letter further said that the state, once known as the cradle of the Ganga-Jamuna civilisation, “has become the epicentre of the politics of hate, division, and bigotry, and institutions of governance are now steeped in communal poison."