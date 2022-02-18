UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party alliance in weak spot, leaders lock horns on many seats

Lucknow: Claiming to have better co-ordination with the alliance partners, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is finding it tough to keep the flocks together in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. At many places in the eastern UP, the alliance partners of SP have locked horns with each other. Polling would be held in the sixth and seventh phase of assembly elections on all the seats in eastern UP. However, one-day time is left for the withdrawl of nominations on the seats of seventh phase.

In UP Polls, SP has forged alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Mahaan Dal, Janwadi Kranti Party, Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi). The alliance partners SBSP and Apna Dal (K) have their major base in the eastern UP. However, despite efforts made by the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to keep flocks together on many seats in east UP the alliance partners have filed nominations against each other.

On the last of the nominations for the seventh phase, several candidates of alliance partners Apna Dal (K) and SBSP filed nominations against SP candidates in east UP. The SP Chief had earlier given two seats Majhwa and Marihan in Mirzapur district to Apna Dal (K) but fielded its own candidates on both the seats on the last day. However, the Apna Dal (K) candidates had already filed their nominations on these two seats. Similar was the situation in Ghorawal seat of Sonbhadra where Apna Dal (K) candidate has filed nomination against SP candidate.

In Jaunpur district, the candidates of SBSP and SP have locked horns on many of the seats. On few of the seats in this district, the rival SP candidates have been posing challenge to official nominees. In Jafrabad assembly segment of Jaunpur Jagdish Narain Rai of SBSP and Sriram Yadav of SP have filed nomination whereas on the Sadar seat rival SP candidates Pappu Maurya has been challenging official nominee Arshad Khan. In Mungra Badshahpur, Jaunpur two candidates have filed nomination claiming themselves to be the official nominee.

The SP leaders when asked about the situation said that very soon this problem would be resolved. They said that central leadership is looking into these issues and very soon, the alliance partners would be pacified.

