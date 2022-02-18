Uttar Pradesh govt withdraws all show-cause notices against anti-CAA protesters

New Delhi: Uttar Pardesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that all show-cause notices have been withdrawn against anti-CAA protesters.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the state government will refund the entire amount worth crores of rupees, recovered from the alleged protestors due to the proceedings initiated in 2019.

It granted liberty to the UP government to proceed against alleged anti-CAA protestors under the new law -- Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act notified on August 31, 2020.

The bench refused to accept the submission of Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad that the protestors and the state government be allowed to move the claim tribunal instead of directing refunds.

Apex court was hearing a plea seeking quashing of the recovery notices issued by UP admin to recover damage caused to public properties in connection with protests against CAA.

The Supreme Court earlier last week told the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw the proceedings against alleged anti-CAA protesters and warned that it will quash the recovery notices for being in violation of the law.

Uttar Pradesh government have issued orders to recover alleged damage to public properties from people who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in 2019.

SC said that the proceedings initiated in December 2019 were contrary to the law laid down by the top court and cannot be sustained.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that the UP government has acted like a complainant, adjudicator and prosecutor by itself to attach the properties of the accused.

“Withdraw the proceedings or we will quash it for being in violation of the law laid down by this court”, the court said.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:03 PM IST