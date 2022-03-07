UP elections 2022: 'Higher the vote, stronger the democracy', says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and asked maximum people to vote in the final phase of UP Assembly polls to "strengthen democracy" and bring about a "new beginning".

"Cast your vote in the seventh and final phase today, as well as inspire other voters to use their franchise properly. The higher the vote, the stronger the democracy," he tweeted.

With polling in Uttar Pradesh underway for the last and seventh phase of Assembly polls on Monday, the direct fight is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) for dominance in Varanasi and Azamgarh.

Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The constituencies that will be polling today are Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahurabad, Mohammedabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST). Of these, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 2 for scheduled tribes.

As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates who are in the electoral fray for 54 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:55 AM IST