UP elections 2022: BJP postpones manifesto launch after Lata Mangeshkar's demise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh as a mark to respect to Lata Mangeshkar, who died today at the age of 92.

Amit Shah along with the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya, and state unit BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to release 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' today, which is likley to address a host of issues, including nationalism, development, good governance, and the development of the temple cities of Kashi and Mathura.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:36 PM IST