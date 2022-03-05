UP Elections 2022: Azamgarh people will send BJP 'saat samundar paar' in 7th phase, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and said its people will send the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "saat samundar paar".

"Azamgarh people will send BJP 'saat samundar paar' in the seventh phase of UP Assembly polls. When our govt will come, along with police recruitments, we'll also ensure that recruitments for Army are done," news agency ANI quoted the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. Voting for the seventh and final round of will be held on March 7 for Azamgarh and its eight adjoining districts.

The 54 seats going to polls in the last phase are in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of law and order situation in the state saying that he can't see the positive changes as he wears dark glasses.

"Akhilesh Yadav has been raising questions over the issue of law and order in the state. He won't be able to see the improvements as he wears dark glasses, which prevent him from seeing anything," said Shah while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

"Jiske ainak ke glaas kaale hote hain usako sab kaala hee kala dikhaye deta hai," said Shah taking a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav.

Praising the Yogi government, the Home Minister said, "In the last five years BJP has worked on ending the criminalization of politics." "There has been a significant reduction in crime in UP as compared to earlier. We have started the journey towards a crime-free state," said Shah on the last day of campaigning for the ongoing UP Polls.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 04:34 PM IST