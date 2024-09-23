UP: Elderly Couple Aged 65 Duped Of ₹35 Crore With False Promise Of Rejuvenation To Age 25 Using Israel-Made Machine

Representative photo

A shocking case of fraud has come to light in Kanpur, where a couple from Swaroop Nagar allegedly duped people of nearly ₹35 crore by promising to make 65-year-olds look 25 again using an Israel-made machine.

The accused, Rajiv Kumar and his wife Rashmi Dubey, launched an organization called "Revival Word" in Saket Nagar to carry out the scam. According to the victim, Renu Singh Chandel, the couple convinced people that Israeli scientists had successfully rejuvenated 35 elderly individuals—aged 64 and above—by giving them pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber for five days. They claimed that the process made them appear 25 years old within three months.

The couple reportedly introduced two investment schemes, one costing ₹6,000 and another ₹90,000, under the pretext that the funds would be used to purchase the rejuvenation machine from Israel for ₹25 crore.

Additionally, they promised lucrative rewards for those who recruited others into the scheme, with gift hampers for anyone who provided 50 new IDs.

Renu Singh, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, said she invested ₹9 lakh for 150 IDs and another ₹3.5 lakh to expand the business. The couple initially promised her a return of ₹3.5 lakh and ₹2.1 lakh within a year, but after a year, they only returned ₹1.75 lakh. When asked about the remaining amount, the couple assured her that the plant would soon start operating.

Over time, it became clear that the couple had taken nearly ₹35 crore from various individuals under false pretext. After realizing the scale of the scam, Renu lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar.

The Kidwai Nagar Police have now registered a report on the Commissioner's orders, with investigations underway. Reports suggest the couple may be planning to flee abroad after defrauding so many victims.

Authorities are urging others who may have been similarly defrauded by the couple to come forward as the investigation progresses.