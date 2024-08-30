 UP: Drunk Man Hacks Elder Brother To Death Over Argument, Hides Body In A Pit At Home In Mainpuri; Shocking Visuals Surface
A drunk man hacked his elder brother to death and buried the body in a pit in the courtyard of his house in UP's Mainpuri

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
In a horrific incident, a drunk man hacked his elder brother to death and buried the body in a pit in the courtyard of his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri.

The incident came to light, when the accused, on Thursday, informed his family members about the murder on Sunday, August 25, again, while under the influence of alcohol. 

Shocked family members informed the police who dug out the body from the pit and sent it for postmortem. The accused was taken into custody and interrogated at Kuravali police station where he confessed to the crime.

As per reports, the victim had gone to his brother’s house at night. After a while, an argument broke out between the accused Satyabhan and Neksu under the influence of alcohol and both of them started abusing each other.

Meanwhile, Satyabhan attacked Neksu with an axe kept at home. Neksu died on the spot. When the intoxication wore off at late night, Satyabhan was terrified to see his brother's body soaked in blood. In the middle of the night, he removed the slab placed on the submersible pit in the courtyard and put Neksu's body in it. He put soil over it and placed the slab on it.

Wife frantically searches for her husband

On Monday morning, Neksu's wife Munakka Devi reached home with her children. When she did not see her husband, she asked her brother-in-law Satyabhan about him. Satyabhan told her that Neksu had gone out somewhere. When her husband did not return for a long time, Munakka along with her brother-in-law Puran started looking for her husband, but could not find any clue. Both of them continuously searched for Neksu at relatives' places and other places, but could not find him.

Munakka and Puran reached the police station on Wednesday. There they complained about Neksu's disappearance. After this, both returned home. On Thursday morning, Satyabhan in an inebriated condition started quarrelling with his elder brother Puran. As per reports, he said: “Just like I killed Neksu, I will kill you too and bury you in the soil.” Hearing this, the family members were shocked and started screaming.

Hearing the screams, the people living nearby also reached there. After this, Puran caught Neksu with the help of the people of the locality and informed the police. 

After this, the police called the forensic team and the dog squad to the spot. When the submersible pit in the courtyard of the house was dug, Neksu's decomposed body was found in it. The police took out the body and sent it for postmortem.

