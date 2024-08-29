UP: Youth Seen Swinging Animals Trapped Inside Sacks In Air For Reels In Bulandshahr Arrested After Shocking Videos Surface

Instagram

A case was registered against a youth, identified as Puneet Rajput after many animal rights activists on Wednesday shared videos of him swinging animals trapped inside sacks in the air for reels in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Informing about the development, X user @TheViditsharma in a post on Thursday said, “Thank you SSP Bulandshahr and @bulandshahrpol for the prompt action and for setting this boy straight. A case has been registered against Puneet Rajput. Cruelty to animals under the guise of making reels will not be tolerated.”

An animal rights activist, Surbhi Rawat, on Wednesday, shared a video on X showing Rajput furiously swinging a cat trapped inside a sack in the air while making a reel.

Rawat, who heads an organisation called 'People for Animals' in Ghaziabad, said the youth seen in the video was from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. In her post, she claimed that the person had killed dozens of animals “in the name of making reels.”

The animal rights activist demanded that the Uttar Pradesh police take cognisance of the video and arrest the person.

"This boy from Bulandshahr has killed dozens of animals in the name of reels. The police are requested to take cognizance of the matter and take action against him. Otherwise, he will do the same to any human being," wrote Rawat.

The same video was also shared by Vidit Sharma, who claimed in a post on X that the man had killed many animals just to gain attention on Instagram. He urged the authorities to arrest the person and punish him for the inhumane act.

"This boy from Bulandshahr has killed numerous animals just to gain attention on Instagram. He must be arrested and punished for this inhumane act. How can anyone be so cruel? Killing animals for fun and social media fame is beyond unacceptable. We need to stand against such acts and ensure justice is served," Sharma wrote in the post.

Another X user, Shivanshu Pratapgarhi, also shared the videos and posted a screenshot of his Instagram profile. He also tagged the UP police and asked them to take cognizance of the videos.

The Instagram profile of the person seen in the videos shows his name as Punit Rajput. He has 120 posts and over 780 followers.

While some videos show Rajput releasing birds from his clutches, others show him swinging animals in the same way as done in many other videos he shared on social media.