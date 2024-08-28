UP: Monster Youth Swings Animals Trapped Inside Sacks In Air In Bulandshahr For Reels; Police Launch Probe After Shocking Videos Surface

Instagram

An animal rights activist, Surbhi Rawat, shared a video on X showing a youth furiously swinging a cat trapped inside a sack in the air while making a reel.

Rawat, who heads an organisation called 'People for Animals' in Ghaziabad, said the youth seen in the video is from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. In her post, she claimed that the person has killed dozens of animals “in the name of making reels.”

The animal rights activist demanded that the Uttar Pradesh police take cognisance of the video and arrest the person.

"This boy from Bulandshahr has killed dozens of animals in the name of reels. The police are requested to take cognizance of the matter and take action against him. Otherwise, he will do the same to any human being," wrote Rawat.

The same video has also been shared by another X user, who also claimed in the post that the man has killed many animals just to gain attention on Instagram. Vidit Sharma, a dog lover, also urged the authorities to arrest the person and punish him for the inhumane act.

"This boy from Bulandshahr has killed numerous animals just to gain attention on Instagram. He must be arrested and punished for this inhumane act. How can anyone be so cruel? Killing animals for fun and social media fame is beyond unacceptable. We need to stand against such acts and ensure justice is served," Sharma wrote in the post.

Another X user, Shivanshu Pratapgarhi, shared the person’s Instagram profile along with his videos. He also tagged the UP police and asked them to take cognizance of the videos.

The Instagram profile of the person seen in the videos shows his name as Punit Rajput. He has 120 posts and over 780 followers.

While some videos show Rajput releasing birds from his clutches, others show him swinging animals in the same way as done in many other videos he shared on social media.

Reacting to his videos circulating on social media, Bulandshahr police posted on X, saying, "The police station in-charge of cybercrime has been directed to investigate and take necessary action."