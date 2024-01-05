 UP Crime: Notorious Gangster Vinod Upadhyay Killed In Encounter With STF In Sultanpur; Visuals Surface
HomeIndiaUP Crime: Notorious Gangster Vinod Upadhyay Killed In Encounter With STF In Sultanpur; Visuals Surface

The encounter was led by UP Special Task Force Deputy SP Deepak Kumar Singh in the Sultanpur's Dehat Kotwali area. Multiple cases were reported against the victim across UP, including Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Gangster Vinod Upadhyay | Shishir Mishra/ X

A criminal who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, has been killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Sultanpur. The incident took place with a team led by Deputy SP Deepak Kumar Singh of STF Headquarters in the Dehat Kotwali area of Sultanpur.

There were multiple cases of kidnapping, ransom, robbery, extortion, and murder against the victim, Vinod Upadhyay, across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Gorakhpur. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced by Gorakhpur Police in order to arrest him. 

Vinod Upadhyay formed a gang of his own, which carried out several sensational murder cases in Gorakhpur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Lucknow. Additionally, there were four cases against him at the Gorakhnath Police Station. There were 31 more cases against Upadhyay in other districts of the state. 

