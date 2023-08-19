UP Crime: Minor Kills 8-Year-Old Sister Over Failed Attempt To Rape Her After Watching Porn In Bulandshahr

Minor Kills 8-Year-Old Sister Over Failed Attempt To Rape | Representative Image

Bulandshahr: A heart-wrenching incident of crimes against children came to light as a 16-year-old boy strangled his 8-year-old cousin sister in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The teenager tried to rape his sister after watching porn at night. He took his sister to an isolated place outside their house at night with the intention to rape her. The girl started crying and shouting for help. Reacting to the alarm raised by the girl, the teenager strangled her to death.

Police investigation

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the family found that the girl who was sleeping beside her uncle was dead. They informed the police about the death of the minor girl. The police sent the dead body for post-mortem. The post-mortem report came on Friday morning in which it was revealed that the girl died due to strangulation. After conducting a thorough investigation based on the post-mortem report the police found that the girl was killed by her cousin brother at night.

Accused confesses to crime

Initially, the police arrested the uncle beside whom the girl was found dead. The uncle revealed during interrogation that the girl was sleeping beside her cousin brother at night. But he had no idea how the girl ended up dead beside him in the morning. On interrogation the cousin brother of the deceased girl, he broke and confessed to the crime.

The accused reveals the incident

The accused revealed during interrogation that he killed his minor cousin sister. He said that after watching porn on Wednesday night he took his sister to an isolated place outside their house with an intention to rape her to which the girl raised an alarm so he killed her by strangulating her. After which he left the dead body of the girl on the bed beside his uncle. The accused has been arrested and sent to juvenile home.

Minor sent to juvenile home

The police said that the accused was taken into custody after the interrogation and has been sent to the juvenile home. As per reports, Police said that the accused picked the girl from her uncle's side with wrong intentions. On raising the alarm the accused killed the minor girl.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)