UP Crime: Jaunpur Businessman Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Shocking CCTV Footage; Accused Injured In Police Firing

Screengrab of the CCTV footage that showed man shot dead in UP's Jaunpur | X/TaftishofCrime

Jaunpur: In a shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, a businessman was shot at in the chest in broad daylight. He later succumbed to his injuries and died undergoing treatment at a hospital. However, the video highlights the brazen and defiant attitude of "trigger-happy" miscreants and lawbreakers, who are ready to break the law at the drop of a hat or hint of a dispute.

The incident took place after three miscreants involved in the firing (though the shot was fired by one accused) arrived at the crime spot on a bike. However, the chilling video shows before shooting the businessman, the accused were engaged in what looked like a casual chat. However, in an almost nonchalant manner, the shooter takes out his gun and shoots at the businessman, who immediately falls on the ground.

The incident took place on October 9

Personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the crime. The incident took place on Monday (October 9) in Nevada village of Madiyahu Kotwali area in Jaunpur.

However, the crowd caught one of the miscreants trying to run away from the spot. The crowd caught him, tied him to a pillar and thrashed him badly.

Police reached the spot and caught the accused who was being beaten by the crowd. The second accused was chased by police and injured after getting shot twice in an encounter.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Jai Prakash Singh alias Guddu (45 years), said police. According to police, before the firing, the three people had an argument with the businessman. However, all of a sudden, one of the accused took out the revolver and shot at the businessman. He was later caught and injured in police "encounter" after he opened fire on police. He and the other accused who was beaten up by crowd, both identified as Abhishek Yadav and Golu Yadav respectively are undergoing treatment for their injuries in hospital and the police is on the lookout for the third accused.

Read Also UP Crime: Man Stabbed To Death For Objecting To Use Of Abusive Language In Bijnor

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)