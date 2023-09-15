Triple Murder In UP: Father, Daughter & Son-In-Law Shot Dead In Kaushambi, Angry Villagers Set Houses On Fire; Visuals Surface

Houses set on fire in Kaushambi's Harraipur village |

Kaushambi: A sensational case of murder of three people from the same family was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, where a father, daughter and son-in-law were shot dead late on Thursday (September 14) night. According to reports, this angered the villagers who then set several houses on fire in the village.

According to media reports, a land dispute is said to be the cause of conflict and motive behind the murder of three members of the same family in Kaushambi district's Mohiuddinpur village that falls under Sandipan Ghat police station area. However, no accused has been arrested in the case, so far.

As news spread about the murder, angry villagers gathered and upon seeing the dead bodies of the victims, set several houses on fire. The police on the spot were outnumbered. Additonal police personnel have been deployed to bring the situation under control, according to reports.

Superintendent of Police at Kaushambi, Brijesh Srivastava, was quoted saying by news agency ANI, "The names of four people have come out as the accused. They are absconding. We are in search of them. We are collecting all the information."

