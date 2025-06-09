 UP: Cops Seen Dancing In Uniform At Private Event In Deoria; Probe Ordered (VIDEO)
SP Vikrant Veer stated that an inquiry into the viral video has been ordered, and action will be taken based on the findings.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
A video of a police inspector (daroga) and a revenue constable dancing to Bhojpuri songs at a private party has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the video is said to be from Pachladi village under the Akauna police station area of Deoria district. After the video went viral, the Superintendent of Police (SP) ordered an investigation and directed action to be taken.

The viral video suggests that a feast was held at night, followed by people dancing to DJ music. Meanwhile, the inspector and the constable arrive and start grooving to the popular Bhojpuri song "Patra Kamariya Jindagi Bhar Rahi Ek Raja Ji..."

With his official pistol tucked into his waist, the inspector dances along with the constable. Both raise their hands while dancing, and some youths can also be seen joining them. The inspector’s dance to the Bhojpuri song trended all day on social media. Their dancing in police uniforms reflects a lack of discipline, sparking widespread discussion.

