UP: Cop Thrashes ABVP Worker In Azamgarh, Outfit Protests Outside Police Station; Video Surfaces

Station in-charge Vikas Chandra Pandey then allegedly began verbally abusing Shivansh without any justification and attempted to take the keys from his bike. When Shivansh protested, he was slapped by the officer. |

UP: A video capturing a disturbing incident in Harbanshpur, Azamgarh's Sidhari police station area has gone viral. The footage shows the station in-charge openly beating and threatening an ABVP worker riding a bike. The incident has caused outrage, prompting police authorities to initiate a probe and consider taking appropriate action.

Details On The Incident

According to local reports, Shivansh Singh, an ABVP worker and resident of the city, took his mother to Mission Hospital in Harbanshpur. While waiting outside on his bike, the police vehicle from Sidhari police station was parked in the middle of the road, hence Shivansh gave a horn insisting the officials to take the car aside. Shortly after this, the police approached him.

Station in-charge Vikas Chandra Pandey then allegedly began verbally abusing Shivansh without any justification and attempted to take the keys from his bike. When Shivansh protested, he was slapped by the officer. Subsequently, Shivansh was taken to the Sidhari police station, leading to a commotion with other AVBP workers who arrived at the scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Victim's Allegations

After being released, Shivansh made serious allegations against the police station chief. He claimed that he was subjected to abuse and had his bike keys confiscated without any valid reason. Furthermore, he stated that he was physically assaulted with slaps. Shivans demanded appropriate action against the officer responsible for the incident.

Assurance of Investigation

Azamgarh SP City Shailendra Lal took cognizance of the incident and acknowledged the gravity of the situation. He emphasized that the police officer's behavior displayed in the video was unacceptable. The matter has been handed over to the CO City for investigation, and action will be taken as per the rules once the investigation report is obtained.