Uttrakhand: Controversy Erupts Over Haridwar Administration's Decision To Cover Mosques On Kanwar Route; Decision Rescinded

UP: Controversy Erupts Over Administration's Decision To Cover Mosques On Kanwar Route; Decision Rescinded | PTI

The Haridwar administration's recent decision to cover mosques and tombs along the Kanwar route has ignited widespread controversy and discontent among local residents, who view the action as unnecessary and an attempt to appease Hindu pilgrims. In response to the backlash, the administration swiftly reversed its decision, removing the curtains from the mosque and the mazar within a few hours.

The affected sites included the mosque of Islamnagar near Aryanagar and the tomb and mosque on the high bridge.

Maulana Shakeel Ahmed of Baba Bhureshah Rahmatullah Alehi's Mazar expressed confusion and frustration over the administration's move. "This curtain was put up by the administration, but we were not informed about the reason behind it. We are seeing this for the first time in 40 years, and we do not understand why it was necessary. Only the administration can explain the rationale for this action," Ahmed said.

Local maulanas and residents criticized the move, marking it as an unprecedented step during the Kanwar fair. They speculated that it might be an attempt to disrupt communal harmony and sow divisions between Hindus and Muslims.

"Earlier, whenever there was a Kanwar fair, we used to serve the Shiva devotee Kanwariyas. Shiva devotee Kanwariyas also had nothing to do with it. But this is the first time that mosques have been covered with curtains," noted a local resident.

Reactions from Kanwariyas, or Hindu devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra, were mixed. While some supported the administration's decision, citing security reasons, others remained indifferent, focusing solely on their religious devotion. "We just have to live in the devotion of Bhole. We remain immersed in that. We have nothing to do with such activities. Nor does it make any difference to us," said one Kanwariya.

Some viewed the covering of mosques as a security measure. They highlighted that the Kanwar fair is known for its Hindu-Muslim unity and insisted that there is no inherent animosity between the communities.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Doval clarified, "The work of the police is to make arrangements during the fair and to protect the Kanwariyas. The police has not put up white sheets to cover the mosques. This is not done by us."

Meanwhile, Haridwar District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal explained that similar measures were implemented last year and were intended for security purposes.

Uttarakhand's Religious Affairs and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj sought to downplay the controversy, stating, "There should not be any problem with this. This action has been taken so that no one gets angry. It is our effort to ensure that the Kanwar Yatra runs smoothly. When any construction takes place somewhere, it is covered. Similarly, mosques and tombs have also been covered. We will study its feedback."