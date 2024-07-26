Video: Men Run To Save Their Lives As Kanwariyas Attack Them With Sticks, Vandalise Car After It Allegedly Hit & Damaged Kanwar In Meerut

X

A group of Kanwariyas attacked four men and vandalised their car on the highway using sticks in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Friday.

The Kanwariyas alleged that the car, coming from the wrong side, hit and damaged their religious object, the Kanwar.

According to reports, the Kanwariyas were returning from Haridwar with water for the Kanwar when they claimed the car was travelling from the wrong side and collided with their Kanwar.

The collision reportedly broke the Kanwar, making the Kanwariyas confront the car’s occupants. Three of the four people in the car managed to escape, but one was caught, his clothes torn and his body badly beaten.

In the videos of the incident, Kanwariyas can be seen smashing the car’s mirrors and attacking the men inside as they try to escape and run away to save their lives. However, the mob caught hold of one person and tore down his clothes while shouting slogans.

Watch the video here:

मेरठ में कांवड़ियों द्वारा कार तोड़ने का Live Video -



कार में 4 मुस्लिम युवक सवार थे। कांवड़ियों ने जैसे ही डंडे बरसाने शुरू किए, 3 युवक उतरकर भाग निकले। एक युवक हाथ आ गया। उसकी खूब पिटाई हुई।



कांवड़ियों का आरोप है कि कार चालक ने टक्कर मारकर कांवड़ खंडित कर दी। https://t.co/4J4LFpU0DN pic.twitter.com/TztXZnyBK9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 26, 2024

In one of the videos of the incident, Kanwariyas explained their actions. They said, “The Kanwar has been broken due to the collision. We signaled the car riders that we were carrying the Kanwar and that they were coming from the wrong side, but they ignored us. This is why this accident happened. Our Kanwar was broken.”

The Kanwariyas expressed frustration, showing blisters on their feet and lamenting that their efforts in bringing the Kanwar from Haridwar were rendered futile by the incident. They demanded that all the people in the car be arrested and that strict action be taken against them.

During the altercation, the Kanwariyas vandalised the car and raised slogans demanding the arrest of the occupants. Local magistrates and police were present at the scene. The Kanwariyas even climbed onto the roof of the car while chanting slogans.

Police said the situation was defused after counselling the Kanwariyas and peace and order was restored.