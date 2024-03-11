UP Cong Leader Booked For Posting Objectionable Picture Of Female Union Minister On X; Apologises Later

Dr Arunesh Yadav |

A Congress leader has been charged with posting an inappropriate photograph of a female Union minister on social media, news agency IANS reported.

The cyber cell of the Lucknow Police has filed an FIR, and the offending post has been removed.

The case was initiated based on a complaint from an inspector of the cyber cell, regarding a photograph posted from the social media account of Congress leader Dr. Arunesh Yadav on platform X.

Yadav apologises for 'morphed' picture

Soon after he was booked by the Police, Yadav took to his X handle and apologised for posting a 'morphed' picture.

"2 days ago, a morphed photo was posted on my Twitter ID, which was taken from the internet, as soon as I got to know about it, I deleted that tweet. If my tweet has hurt anyone's sentiments, I am sorry," Yadav said in a X post on Monday morning.

Who is Arunesh Yadav?

As per Yadav's X profile, he is a spokesperson for the Congress's OBC department. His profile also mentions that he is a professor of physics and national president of Yaduvanshi Kalyan Trust.

(With inputs from IANS)