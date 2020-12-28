UP: College students charged with sedition for raising azadi slogans

Six persons, including students of government-run KS Saket Degree College in Ayodhya district, were booked for sedition followed by the complaint of the college principal.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the college principal accused the students of raising “anti-national slogans calling (for) azadi” and filed a complaint.

Started in 1991, KS Saket College has around 10,000 students. The institution is affiliated to Dr R.M.L. Avadh University, Ayodhya.

The students were allegedly protesting against the decision of not conducting union election in college. During the protest, they raised slogans that were directed at the principal and the chief proctor.

The principal, however, objected to it. While speaking about the incident he stated that he could not entertain such "anti-national slogans which were raised at JNU", as the Ramjanmabhoomi site is near to the college.

However, the students said that they were only saying that they want azadi from the principal and chief proctor.

Followed by the complaint, Police booked 6 people under IPC Sections 124-A (sedition), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation), apart from charges of obstructing public servants.