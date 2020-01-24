CM Yogi Adityanath gives sedition scare

Lucknow Upping the ante against anti-CAA protesters, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in a rally in Kanpur on Wednesday warned that he would slap the stringent National Security Act should they chant “Azadi slogans”.

“If you chant Azadi slogans, you will be booked for sedition,” Yogi said at a rally in Kanpur. On Tuesday, Home minister Amit Shah had warned protesters that those chanting Azadi slogans would be put behind bars.

In Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor late Friday passed an order conferring the Commissioner of Police with the power to detain people under the draconian National Security Act.