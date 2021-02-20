UP CM Yogi Adityanath to flag off BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Kerala ahead of elections

Lucknow: The BJP’s Star Campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off party’s statewide ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Kasargode in Kerala on Sunday.

The Chief Minister will leave on Sunday around 11.30 am for Kerala. Besides participating in the Parivartan Yatra, he will be addressing a rally also. The yatra, which will conclude on March 7, is being seen as launch of BJP’s poll campaign in Left-dominated Kerala.

The slogan of the Yatra is ‘A New Kerala’. The Yatra will include 14 rallies and about 80 public meetings. The BJP is using Yogi Adityanath’s firebrand Hindu leader image to unite Hindu votes in the state.

Before leaving for Kerala, the Chief Minister will be launching Indradhanush program to begin vaccination for Japanese Incephalitis at 9.30 am. He will also inaugurate projects of Irrigation department at 10.30 am.