UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hits Back At Ex-VP Hamid Ansari Over Hindu Right-Wing Remarks, Says Comments Tarnish India’s Image

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (L) & Former Vice President Of India Hamid Ansari (R) | ANI & File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday criticised former vice-president Hamid Ansari over his remarks on Hindu right-wing communalism and accused him of attempting to tarnish India's image.

Addressing the ‘Prerna Vimarsh-2026’ programme at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Yogi said Ansari's remarks were “unfortunate” and claimed they were disrespectful towards India's Sanatan tradition and Hindu culture.

Yogi said a person who had held a high constitutional office was expected to conduct himself in a manner befitting the dignity of the position. “His personal views may be different. But when it comes to India, one should, while respecting the Constitution, make the greatest possible contribution to the country's unity and integrity,” he said.

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Yogi also accused Ansari of linking India's Hindu tradition with terrorism and said such statements could damage the country's image.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yogi criticised what he described as his conduct at an event on Saturday and said it amounted to an insult to women.

He said Indian culture teaches people to give priority to elderly persons, women, persons with disabilities and those older than them. “If there is an elderly person, a woman, a person with a disability or someone older than us, we ask them to go first or offer them a seat when one is available. This is our culture and this is how we conduct ourselves,” Yogi said.

He said people who had not learnt such values and who, according to him, considered insulting India and “Indianness” their sole objective could not be expected to understand the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

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What Hamid Ansari said

Ansari, speaking at the third A G Noorani Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Saturday, referred to a statement attributed to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said India faced a greater threat from Hindu right-wing communalism than from communism.

He was referring to A G Noorani's 2019 book, The RSS: A Menace to India, and spoke about what he described as a shift from civic nationalism towards cultural nationalism.

Ansari said Noorani's book was among his last major works and was significant in terms of both its size and content.

Referring to a document by former foreign secretary Jagat Singh Gundevia, Ansari said it recorded a statement by Nehru during a meeting of officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. “India's real danger was not from communism but from Hindu right-wing communalism,” Ansari quoted Nehru as saying.

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Ansari also expressed concern over what he described as recent trends that challenge the established principle of civic nationalism and seek to replace it with a form of cultural nationalism.

He said such trends sought to distinguish citizens on the basis of faith, promoted intolerance and created a sense of insecurity. He argued that some of their recent manifestations raised questions about India's claim to function under the rule of law.

Ansari said these trends needed to be opposed through both legal and political means.