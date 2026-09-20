Mayawati Rules Out Akash Anand's Return To BSP, Chooses Ishan For Party Role | File Pics

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati has announced that her nephew Akash Anand and his sister will not be given any responsibility in the party, while her younger brother Anand Kumar's other son Ishan Anand will be given an organisational role and promoted in the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In a series of posts on social media, Mayawati said she had decided to rise above attachment to close relatives and take decisions based on her political experience. She said BSP founder Kanshi Ram had also kept his relatives away from political benefits and dedicated his life to the interests of the Bahujan community.

Mayawati said she had been inspired by Kanshi Ram and had also devoted her life to the Bahujan Samaj. She said that as a woman, she had to keep one of her siblings with her, and her younger brother Anand Kumar had been associated with her for a long time.

According to Mayawati, Akash Anand was brought into politics at the special request of his father, Anand Kumar. However, she said Akash's conduct and activities after his marriage led to his separation from the party.

Mayawati alleged that Akash was now under the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, and said bringing him back into the BSP would amount to a betrayal of the party.

She said she had been considering for some time whom from Anand Kumar's family should be given an opportunity in the party. After careful consideration, she said she had decided that only a family member who would not follow Akash's path should be promoted.

Mayawati also said she had considered taking help from Akash's sister in the future but decided against it, saying that if her conduct after marriage also turned out to be similar to Akash's, it would not be in the party's interest.

She made it clear that neither Akash Anand nor his sister would be given any responsibility in the BSP and that there would be no change in the decision.

Mayawati said Ishan Anand, the other son of Anand Kumar, would instead be given a respectable responsibility in the party and promoted. However, she warned that if Ishan were to commit any serious act against the party's interests in the future, he too would be expelled.

In such a situation, Mayawati said, no other member of Anand Kumar's family would be given any responsibility, whether major or minor. Instead, a committed and loyal Dalit worker associated with the party would be promoted, she said.