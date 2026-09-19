BSP To Hold Kanshi Ram Death Anniversary Event In Lucknow On October 9, Mayawati Likely To Skip Address | X

Lucknow: A large gathering of Bahujan Samaj Party supporters is expected in the state capital on October 9 to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, but party president Mayawati is unlikely to address the gathering this year.

Mayawati Likely To Pay Tribute At Delhi’s Prerna Sthal

According to party sources, Mayawati is expected to pay tribute to Kanshi Ram at Prerna Sthal in Delhi on his death anniversary. In her absence, the Lucknow programme will be organised under the leadership of senior state-level BSP office-bearers.

Last year, Mayawati had addressed the gathering at the Kanshi Ram memorial on Purani Jail Road in Lucknow. The event drew a large crowd and was seen as a show of strength ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

This year, Mayawati has asked party workers and supporters from across Uttar Pradesh to reach Lucknow on October 9. The BSP has traditionally held programmes in both Lucknow and Noida on Kanshi Ram's death anniversary.

The Noida programme, however, has been deferred for the second consecutive time as repair work is underway at the venue. Mayawati has herself attended the October 9 programme at the Kanshi Ram memorial in Lucknow on several occasions.

The gathering assumes significance as the BSP prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. The party has been seeking to mobilise its cadre and supporters across Uttar Pradesh as it works to strengthen its organisational base ahead of the polls.