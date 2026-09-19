Karnataka Horror: 25-Year-Old Woman Stoned To Death, 1.5-Year-Old Daughter Found Clinging To Her | Representational Image

A 25-year-old woman was found brutally murdered in a field in Karnataka’s Raichur district, with police suspecting that she was attacked with a stone. Following the assault, the accused allegedly placed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on her body.

The incident took place in RH Camp-5 under the Sindhanur sub-district. The deceased, identified as Sneha, a resident of nearby RH Camp-4, was discovered in a field located on the village outskirts.

Police have detained two men in connection with the case: Sneha’s husband and a man she was allegedly in a relationship with.

When locals found her, Sneha’s young daughter was clinging to her mother and crying. Police said Sneha was alive when they arrived at the location, but later died while undergoing medical treatment.

After being alerted, personnel from the Sindhanur Rural Police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary police inquiries indicate that Sneha had been married to Amit for around four years. She was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with Shubham for the last four months. Investigators are questioning both men to establish who was responsible for the attack and determine the motive.

Sneha’s body has been sent to Sindhanur Taluk Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.