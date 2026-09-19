Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Rams Into Students In Knowledge Park, Driver Flees | VIDEO

Greater Noida: A shocking hit-and-run incident in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area has left around four to five people injured after a speeding car allegedly rammed into a group of students walking along the road. A short video capturing the chaotic aftermath of the crash has now gone viral on social media.

Students Hit By Speeding Car

The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening, September 18, when a speeding car collided with several people in the Knowledge Park area.

The impact left around four to five people injured. The victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the collision.

TW: Disturbing Video

Hit-and-run outside GN Group of Institutes, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/OvWkyoYzBc — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) September 19, 2026

The incident triggered panic in the area as people gathered around the scene, with debris and papers scattered across the roadside.

Shaky Video Captures Chaotic Scene

The viral clip, which is around three seconds long, appears to have been recorded on a mobile phone shortly after or around the time of the incident.

The video shows a speeding car ramming into five men before driving away. The impact and the manner in which the victims are thrown to the ground are clearly visible in the now-viral footage.

Police Launch Probe To Trace Driver

Following the incident, police registered an FIR under provisions related to rash and negligent driving and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police teams have been formed to identify and trace the driver. Investigators are examining footage from the area.

Police are also investigating whether the collision was accidental or intentional.

The investigation is underway, while efforts continue to locate the driver involved in the hit-and-run.