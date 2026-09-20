On Cam: 3-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding SUV Runs Him Over In Hyderabad

A three-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a speeding SUV in Hyderabad while he was out with his father to collect a parcel. The vehicle allegedly fled the spot following the crash, police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV. The footage reportedly shows the toddler crossing the road when the speeding SUV approaches and runs him over.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The child was initially rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later shifted to another medical facility, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj reached the spot and spoke to police officials. Authorities have reportedly obtained the registration number of the SUV and launched efforts to identify and trace the vehicle and its driver.

The fatal crash comes amid reports of multiple road accidents around Hyderabad over the weekend.

On Saturday, two separate accidents claimed the lives of seven people, including four members of the same family.

In one of the incidents, four members of a family, including a couple, were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in collided with a roadside culvert on National Highway 44. The driver, who was the fifth occupant, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the family was travelling towards Shamshabad after attending a Ganesh immersion event in their native village.