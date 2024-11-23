UP Bypolls 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath's Slogan 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Strikes A Chord As BJP Secures 7 Out Of 9 Seats

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh celebrate the bypoll victory | X/ @myogiadityanath

The results of the Uttar Pradesh by-elections in nine assembly constituencies have reinforced the dominance of the BJP and its allies, who secured seven seats. The victory reflects Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s aggressive leadership, his emphasis on religious unity, and his appeal to transcend caste-based politics.

The slogan “Bantenge Toh Katenge” (Division leads to defeat), coined by Adityanath, emerged as a defining message of the BJP’s campaign, striking a chord with voters across communities. The by-elections marked a shift in voter sentiment compared to the Lok Sabha polls, as Dalits and OBC voters who had supported the opposition during the general elections realigned with the BJP.

Unlike the general elections, where caste census and socio-economic concerns dominated voter priorities, the by-elections saw a consolidation of Hindu voters across caste lines. Religious unity, consistently emphasized by Yogi Adityanath during his rallies, appeared to resonate strongly. The chief minister’s messaging framed unity as essential for security and progress, urging voters to avoid divisions along caste lines. This shift was most visible in constituencies like Kundarki in Moradabad, where the BJP achieved a historic victory despite the constituency’s 65% Muslim population.

The BJP approached these by-elections with a more measured and strategic approach than its Lok Sabha campaign. Candidates were chosen through detailed social engineering to ensure appeal within each constituency. To counter potential complacency, the party conducted multiple meetings to energize its workers and mobilized grassroots campaigns. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) played a crucial role in shaping public opinion and reinforcing BJP’s message of unity.

The by-elections also highlighted the challenges faced by the Samajwadi Party, which managed to retain only two seats—Karhal and Sisamau—both of which are considered its traditional bastions. The absence of Congress from the electoral fray weakened the opposition’s collective strength, indirectly benefiting the BJP. Furthermore, the SP struggled to mobilize Dalit voters, who had been a key support base for the party during the general elections.

The BJP’s resounding victory in the bypolls also underscored its efforts to recalibrate its strategy after setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, where it lost significant ground in Uttar Pradesh. The loss of seats like Faizabad during the general elections, despite the prominence of the Ram Mandir issue, revealed the limitations of relying solely on religious narratives. In contrast, the bypolls reflected the BJP’s ability to combine religious unity with development-focused governance and targeted social engineering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complemented Yogi Adityanath’s messaging with a national spin on the slogan, declaring, “Ek Rahenge Toh Safe Rahenge” (Unity ensures safety). This alignment between state and national leadership played a key role in consolidating voter support.

The BJP’s performance in these elections is being seen as a critical indicator of its political momentum ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. While Yogi Adityanath emerges stronger with this victory, Akhilesh Yadav faces the challenge of rebuilding his coalition and strategy to counter the BJP’s expanding influence in the state. As Uttar Pradesh continues to shape national politics, the by-election results highlight the significance of unity, both as a slogan and as a strategy.

Constituency-wise Results

Kundarki (Moradabad): BJP’s Ramveer Singh defeated SP’s Mohammad Rizwan by over 96,000 votes, marking a significant victory in this minority-dominated area.

Sisamau (Kanpur): SP’s Naseem Solanki retained the seat, continuing the party’s three-decade hold.

Karhal (Mainpuri): A bastion of Akhilesh Yadav, SP retained the seat with ease.

Phulpur (Prayagraj): BJP’s Deepak Patel triumphed over SP’s Mohammad Mustafa Siddiqui.

Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar): Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Mithlesh Pal won by 29,867 votes, showcasing the RLD’s regional strength.

Ghaziabad: The seat is BJP bastion. Atul Garg won it for the saffron party last time and Sanjeev Sharma retained the seat for the party.

Katehri: The BJP also won Katehari seat won, which was by the Samajwadi Party in the last election; Dharmraj Nishad won by over 18,000 votes ahead of the SP's Shobawati Verma.

Majhawan: BJP's Shuchismita Maurya won against Dr Jyoti Bind of the SP.

Khair: BJP’s Surendra Diler defeated SP’s Charu Kain.

BJP wins Uttarakhand:

In a high-stake battle, the BJP was successful in winning the by-poll for Kedarnath assembly seat. BJP nominee Asha Nautiyal, who got 23,814 votes, defeated Manoj Rawat of the Congress by a margin of 5622 votes.