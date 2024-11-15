Digras, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Leader Manikrao Govindrao Thakre Gears Up To Lock Horns With Incumbent Shinde Sena’s Sanjay Rathod

FPJ

As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections, scheduled for November 20 with results to be declared three days later on November 23, the Digras constituency is emerging as a key battleground. In Digras, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Rathod, the sitting MLA, is at the centre of the political battle.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Past results:

Sanjay Dulichand Rathod, a prominent Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal district, is seeking to retain his stronghold on the Digras assembly seat. First elected in 2014, Rathod secured a commanding victory with 1,21,216 votes, defeating NCP candidate Vasantrao Vishwasrao Ghuikhedkar by a margin of 79,864 votes. He repeated his success in 2019, increasing his vote tally to 1,36,824 and comfortably defeating independent candidate Sanjay Deshmukh, who managed 73,217 votes.

Rathod’s political career has seen significant shifts. Initially aligned with the Shiv Sena faction under Uddhav Thackeray, he served as a cabinet minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. However, in 2022, Rathod joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, further consolidating his position within the Vidarbha region.

The Challenger: Manikrao Thakre

Adding to the competitive landscape is Manikrao Govindrao Thakre, a seasoned Congress leader and former MLA from the neighbouring Darwha constituency. Representing the Indian National Congress from 1985 to 2004, Thakre has held prominent positions, including a brief stint as Maharashtra’s Energy Minister from 2003 to 2004. Despite being removed from the cabinet by then-Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde in 2004, Thakre remains a vocal critic of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. His re-emergence in the political arena signals a robust challenge to Rathod's dominance.

Digras Assembly constituency overview

The Digras assembly constituency has a legacy of closely watched elections. For decades, it has been a battleground for some of Maharashtra's most influential political figures. Shiv Sena solidified its control with Rathod’s back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2019, where his growing voter base demonstrated his grip on local politics. However, earlier elections saw a mix of party influences, with the Congress holding sway in nearby constituencies like Darwha under Thakre’s leadership.

Region’s key issues

Digras, part of the Vidarbha region, is marked by its agricultural economy, rural challenges, and developmental aspirations. Voters are keen to see progress in infrastructure, irrigation, and employment opportunities. While Rathod's incumbency provides him with an advantage, his switch to the Shinde camp has drawn both criticism and support, making this election a test of his local influence.

Meanwhile, Thakre's return underscores Congress's attempt to revive its presence in Vidarbha. His experience and critique of the BJP-Shiv Sena government could resonate with voters seeking change.

As Digras prepares for the polls, the election is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest between Rathod’s established popularity and Thakre’s political comeback. With issues of development, party realignments, and leadership credibility at the forefront, all eyes are on this constituency to see how the voters decide on November 20.