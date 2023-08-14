UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Rejects Alliance Prospects, Counters Priyanka Gandhi's Corruption Allegations in MP | File Photo

Lucknow: Dismissing any possibility of an alliance in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has refuted Priyanka Gandhi's allegations of corruption against the Shivaraj Singh Chauhan Government in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

On Monday, the BSP Chief stated that both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been exchanging accusations of taking commissions in government contracts in MP, sidelining other crucial fundamental issues. Mayawati asserted that her party would independently contest the assembly polls in these states against the Congress and BJP, without forming any alliances.

Mayawati: Economic challenges afflict people of Madhya Pradesh

She emphasised that the people of Madhya Pradesh are grappling with a multitude of economic challenges, including high inflation, poverty, unemployment, and exploitation. Despite this, neither the Congress nor the BJP has addressed these concerns. Mayawati pointed out that while cases have been registered against Congress leaders for their statements about commissions, the real issues have been sidelined.

Blaming the Congress-led governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for poor governance and anti-people policies, Mayawati highlighted that corruption remains a significant concern in these states as well. She noted that the Congress governments in these states have made lofty claims of development, yet tangible progress on the ground remains lacking.

Congress-ruled states' people are suffering: BSP Cheif

The BSP Chief stated that the poor, farmers, women, and unemployed individuals in these Congress-ruled states have been leading miserable lives. According to her, the BSP is participating in the assembly polls in these states independently, maintaining a distance from both the Congress and BJP. She mentioned that the names of BSP candidates have been announced by the local units in most of the places in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, and the party anticipates positive outcomes.

It's worth mentioning that the BSP has already decided not to join any alliances in either assembly or parliamentary elections. While keeping her options open, Maya has indicated that a decision on a post-poll alliance will be made after the results, and the BSP has no reservations about becoming a part of the government in both the states and at the center.

