UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Abolition Of NEET, Restoration Of Old Examination System

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, has called for the controversial National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be scrapped in favor of the previous examination system.

Writing on 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Mayawati highlighted the ongoing issues surrounding the NEET-UG (Undergraduate) and NEET-PG (Postgraduate) medical examinations. "The matter regarding irregularities in the NEET-Graduate Medical Examination has remained a hot topic from the streets to the Parliament and the Supreme Court," she said and added: "Regardless of the outcome, the pain experienced by lakhs of candidates and their families will always haunt them."

Mayawati criticized the central government's handling of the examination process, asserting that it has failed to assure the public about the integrity and fairness of such a crucial medical examination. "The old system should be restored by ending the NEET UG-PG examination," she added.

Echoing her sentiments, the governments of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have also demanded a return to the previous examination system. The West Bengal Assembly has passed a resolution condemning the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its alleged inability to conduct free and fair examinations. The resolution calls for the reinstatement of a joint entrance examination specific to the state.

The debate over NEET has intensified, with various stakeholders questioning the efficacy and fairness of the current system. The call for its abolition and the restoration of the old system reflects broader concerns about the accessibility and integrity of medical education in India.