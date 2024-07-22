Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Government For Lifting 58-Year-Old Ban On Employees Attending RSS Shakhas

BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow: BSP Supremo Mayawati has voiced strong opposition to the government's decision to lift the long-standing ban on government employees attending Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas. She argues that the move is politically motivated and not in the national interest.

In a statement, Mayawati claimed that the decision is designed to appease RSS members and to bridge the gap that developed between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the RSS following the Lok Sabha elections. She demanded an immediate reversal of the decision.

Mayawati expressed her disapproval on the social media platform X, stating, "The central government's decision to lift the 58-year-old ban on government employees attending RSS branches is beyond national interest, politically motivated, and aimed at appeasing the RSS. This is to mitigate the tension that arose between the two after the Lok Sabha elections due to government policies and their arrogant attitudes."

She emphasized that government employees must operate impartially within the framework of the Constitution and the law, prioritizing public interest and welfare. Mayawati noted that RSS activities, which are often political and sometimes electoral for a specific party, had been restricted for many years. She argued that lifting the ban is inappropriate and should be immediately revoked.

The ban on government employees attending RSS branches had been in place for the past 58 years, and its recent removal has sparked significant controversy.