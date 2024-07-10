Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Criticises SIT Report On Hathras Stampede, Questions Clean Chit To Organisers

BSP chief Mayawati | ANI Photo

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has raised concerns about the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the government on Tuesday regarding the tragic stampede during Narayan Sakar Hari Bhole Baba's satsang in Hathras on July 2, which resulted in 121 deaths.

The SIT report has attributed the stampede to the organizers of the satsang and certain officials. Based on the report, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to suspend six officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), on July 9. On Wednesday, Mayawati criticized the SIT report, calling it politically motivated.

Mayawati expressed concern over the SIT's silence regarding Bhole Baba's role in the incident. She criticized the proposal to give Bhole Baba a clean chit instead of taking strict action against him. With the Congress and now BSP supremo Mayawati questioning the SIT report, the actions taken by the Yogi government in response to the Hathras stampede have come under scrutiny.

BSP leaders allege that the state government is attempting to shield Narayan Sakar Hari Bhole Baba, the main organizer of the satsang, through the SIT report. They claim that action is being taken only against junior officers and some organizers.

In her tweet, Mayawati stated, "The painful death of 121 innocent women and children in the Hathras Satsang case is a glaring example of government negligence. The SIT's silence regarding Bhole Baba, the main organizer, is a cause of concern. The attempt to give Bhole Baba a clean chit instead of taking strict action is a serious issue, and the government should address it immediately."

Mayawati urged the government to take steps to prevent such incidents from occurring again. She claimed that the SIT report appears politically motivated and does not reflect the gravity of the incident, which she described as very sad.

The SIT report blamed the satsang organizers for not making proper arrangements to control the crowd and for obtaining permission by hiding facts. The SIT did not rule out the possibility of a larger conspiracy and called for a thorough investigation. Based on the SIT findings, the UP government suspended the local SDM, a circle officer, and four others, citing negligence in their duties.